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Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Ceconomy logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gap down: Shares opened at $0.9074 after closing at $0.9418, a decline of about 3.7%, with only 999 shares reported traded at the open.
  • Weak liquidity, high leverage: Market cap is $2.20 billion with a P/E of 10.8, a current ratio of 0.94 and quick ratio of 0.57, and a debt-to-equity of 2.85, signaling low short-term liquidity and heavy leverage.
  • Recent quarter: EPS was $0.09 on revenue of $8.85 billion, with a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 43.51%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ceconomy.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.9418, but opened at $0.9074. Ceconomy shares last traded at $0.9074, with a volume of 999 shares changing hands.

Ceconomy Stock Down 3.7%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 43.51%.

About Ceconomy

(Get Free Report)

Ceconomy AG is a Germany‐based consumer electronics retailer that operates under the MediaMarkt and Saturn banners. The company offers a broad range of products including computers, smartphones, home appliances, televisions, audio equipment and gaming consoles. In addition to in‐store retail, it provides e‐commerce solutions and related services such as installation, repair and customer support to meet evolving consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping. Ceconomy also engages in the sale of digital products and solutions, including software subscriptions, streaming services and connected home devices.

Formed in 2017 through a spin-off from the German wholesale and retail group METRO AG, Ceconomy inherited one of Europe's largest consumer electronics footprints.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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