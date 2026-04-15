Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.9418, but opened at $0.9074. Ceconomy shares last traded at $0.9074, with a volume of 999 shares changing hands.

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Ceconomy Stock Down 3.7%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter. Ceconomy had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 43.51%.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG is a Germany‐based consumer electronics retailer that operates under the MediaMarkt and Saturn banners. The company offers a broad range of products including computers, smartphones, home appliances, televisions, audio equipment and gaming consoles. In addition to in‐store retail, it provides e‐commerce solutions and related services such as installation, repair and customer support to meet evolving consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping. Ceconomy also engages in the sale of digital products and solutions, including software subscriptions, streaming services and connected home devices.

Formed in 2017 through a spin-off from the German wholesale and retail group METRO AG, Ceconomy inherited one of Europe's largest consumer electronics footprints.

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