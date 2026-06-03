Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at HC Wainwright

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.61% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CELC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celcuity from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $160.00 price objective on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celcuity from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Celcuity from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.73.

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Celcuity Trading Down 25.7%

Celcuity stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $151.02. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.48.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Celcuity will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celcuity

In other news, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $1,264,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $949,509.60. This represents a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $3,517,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,144,200. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,111,950. Insiders own 13.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celcuity by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 78.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,647 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celcuity News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Celcuity this week:

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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