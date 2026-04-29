Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at UBS Group

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $355.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. UBS Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $424.78.

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Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS stock traded up $11.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.39. 2,407,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,298. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Celestica has a 52-week low of $81.88 and a 52-week high of $423.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Celestica's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celestica news, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total value of $30,892,000.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.51, for a total transaction of $324,618.95. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,811,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,423,333,000 after acquiring an additional 73,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,017,623 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,187,650,000 after acquiring an additional 798,782 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 5,806,149.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,081,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,874 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,278,214 shares of the technology company's stock worth $673,471,000 after acquiring an additional 356,797 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Celestica News

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About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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