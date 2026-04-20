Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $430.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celestica traded as high as $404.95 and last traded at $399.5680, with a volume of 285296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $396.01.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on Celestica from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "positive" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celestica from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $370.78.

Get Celestica alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. This trade represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $25,722,175.80. Following the transaction, the president owned 108,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,323,426.50. This trade represents a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Celestica News

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $430 and kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly an 8.4% upside from the recent price — a clear bullish catalyst for sentiment and flows. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target to $430 and kept a "buy" rating, implying roughly an 8.4% upside from the recent price — a clear bullish catalyst for sentiment and flows. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and research notes (Zacks/Yahoo) highlight Celestica's setup for an earnings beat — expectations for revenue/earnings growth are supporting buy-side confidence ahead of the report. Article Title

Analysts and research notes (Zacks/Yahoo) highlight Celestica's setup for an earnings beat — expectations for revenue/earnings growth are supporting buy-side confidence ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note CLS is at a 52-week high and examine whether more upside remains; that momentum attracts attention but also raises valuation-sensitivity. Article Title

Coverage pieces note CLS is at a 52-week high and examine whether more upside remains; that momentum attracts attention but also raises valuation-sensitivity. Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparison notes show Celestica outperforming some peers year-to-date, which helps relative-performance flows but may be tempered if broader tech/computer stocks rebound. Article Title

Sector comparison notes show Celestica outperforming some peers year-to-date, which helps relative-performance flows but may be tempered if broader tech/computer stocks rebound. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its target to $350 but kept a "hold," implying an ~11.7% downside vs. the recent price; the mixed signal can limit upside from investors who follow that shop. Article Title

TD Cowen raised its target to $350 but kept a "hold," implying an ~11.7% downside vs. the recent price; the mixed signal can limit upside from investors who follow that shop. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction also included a short-term dip tied to a Google-related report (noted by Seeking Alpha), showing how vendor-specific news in customers' ecosystems can pressure shares. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Celestica by 42.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celestica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celestica wasn't on the list.

While Celestica currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here