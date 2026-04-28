Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $422.21, but opened at $356.51. Celestica shares last traded at $367.2730, with a volume of 1,498,895 shares.

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Celestica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $359.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $373.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celestica

Celestica Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.33 and a 200-day moving average of $307.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $24,786,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 42.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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