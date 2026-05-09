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Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Cellcom Israel logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Cellcom Israel hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $14.1165 before last changing hands at $12.3150, up from its prior close of $12.05.
  • The stock’s valuation and trading metrics show a company with a $2.01 billion market cap, a P/E ratio of 29.32, and relatively moderate leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
  • Cellcom Israel is a major wireless telecommunications provider in Israel, offering mobile voice, 4G/5G data, roaming, and other services to consumers and businesses.
  • Interested in Cellcom Israel? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $14.1165 and last traded at $12.3150, with a volume of 838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications services in Israel. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Netanya, the company operates one of the country's most extensive cellular networks. Through its infrastructure, Cellcom delivers voice, messaging and data solutions to a broad customer base that includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The company's core offerings encompass mobile voice plans, high-speed 4G and 5G data connectivity, international roaming and value-added content services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cellcom Israel Right Now?

Before you consider Cellcom Israel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cellcom Israel wasn't on the list.

While Cellcom Israel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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