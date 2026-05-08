Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $14.1165. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $14.1165, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

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Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications services in Israel. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Netanya, the company operates one of the country's most extensive cellular networks. Through its infrastructure, Cellcom delivers voice, messaging and data solutions to a broad customer base that includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The company's core offerings encompass mobile voice plans, high-speed 4G and 5G data connectivity, international roaming and value-added content services.

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