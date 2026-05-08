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Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Cellcom Israel logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Cellcom Israel shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $14.1165 after a $12.25 close, with only 500 shares traded.
  • The stock carries a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E of 29.32, and is trading above its 50-day ($10.74) and 200-day ($11.07) moving averages.
  • Balance-sheet signals show weak short-term liquidity (quick ratio 0.63, current ratio 0.68) but moderate leverage (debt-to-equity 0.35).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $14.1165. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $14.1165, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications services in Israel. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Netanya, the company operates one of the country's most extensive cellular networks. Through its infrastructure, Cellcom delivers voice, messaging and data solutions to a broad customer base that includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The company's core offerings encompass mobile voice plans, high-speed 4G and 5G data connectivity, international roaming and value-added content services.

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