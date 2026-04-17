Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $11.00. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 813 shares changing hands.

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Cellcom Israel Stock Up 22.2%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $307.28 million during the quarter.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications services in Israel. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Netanya, the company operates one of the country's most extensive cellular networks. Through its infrastructure, Cellcom delivers voice, messaging and data solutions to a broad customer base that includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The company's core offerings encompass mobile voice plans, high-speed 4G and 5G data connectivity, international roaming and value-added content services.

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