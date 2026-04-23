CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.890-1.910 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from CenterPoint Energy's conference call:

Reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.56 , reiterated full‑year 2026 non‑GAAP EPS guidance of $1.89–$1.91 (midpoint ~8% growth vs. 2025) and reaffirmed long‑term 7%–9% annual EPS growth through 2035.

, reiterated full‑year 2026 non‑GAAP EPS guidance of $1.89–$1.91 (midpoint ~8% growth vs. 2025) and reaffirmed long‑term 7%–9% annual EPS growth through 2035. Houston Electric now has 12.2 GW of firmly committed industrial load (diversified across ~20 projects), with ~8 GW positioned to be energized by 2029; 3.2 GW already ERCOT‑approved and filings for the remaining ~9 GW are imminent.

now has 12.2 GW of firmly committed industrial load (diversified across ~20 projects), with ~8 GW positioned to be energized by 2029; 3.2 GW already ERCOT‑approved and filings for the remaining ~9 GW are imminent. Capital plan execution is on track—$1.2B invested in Q1 toward a $6.8B 2026 target—and management expects to fold >$10B of incremental projects into its $65.5B 10‑year plan as a transmission refresh completes; several Texas capital trackers (DCRF, TCOS, GRIP) advanced with new rates effective in June.

Indiana may capture a transformational large‑load opportunity (~1.5 GW) by converting a simple‑cycle to combined‑cycle, implied incremental CapEx of roughly $1B (within 2027–2029) and an estimated ~$250M in residential bill savings over 15 years from the initial load.

Near‑term headwinds reduced quarterly comparatives—milder weather (-$0.02), higher interest expense (-$0.04) and loss of earnings from recently divested LA/MS businesses (-$0.05)—and adjusted FFO/debt was 12.5% due to pulled‑forward debt issuances, though management expects this to normalize by year‑end.

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CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CNP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.88. 874,642 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. CenterPoint Energy's payout ratio is 57.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CenterPoint Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,683 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 55,061 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CenterPoint Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Securities initiated coverage with a buy / strong‑buy, which adds upward pressure by improving institutional demand and visibility for the stock. Truist initiates coverage

Truist Securities initiated coverage with a buy / strong‑buy, which adds upward pressure by improving institutional demand and visibility for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company reported stronger operational Q1 results: non‑GAAP EPS $0.56 (GAAP $0.48), revenue ~$2.98B and cited growth plus regulatory recovery as drivers — this supports near‑term earnings confidence. Company press release on Q1 results

Company reported stronger operational Q1 results: non‑GAAP EPS $0.56 (GAAP $0.48), revenue ~$2.98B and cited growth plus regulatory recovery as drivers — this supports near‑term earnings confidence. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated FY‑2026 EPS guidance (1.890–1.910) and highlighted Houston Electric load growth — guidance stability plus load/regulated recovery supports rate‑base and cash‑flow expectations. TipRanks coverage of results and outlook

Management reiterated FY‑2026 EPS guidance (1.890–1.910) and highlighted Houston Electric load growth — guidance stability plus load/regulated recovery supports rate‑base and cash‑flow expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains mixed: some firms (Truist) upgraded while aggregated broker ratings still show a “Hold” consensus — this produces offsetting flows (buy interest vs. cautious holders). Coverage consensus note

Brokerage consensus remains mixed: some firms (Truist) upgraded while aggregated broker ratings still show a “Hold” consensus — this produces offsetting flows (buy interest vs. cautious holders). Neutral Sentiment: Market estimates vs. company results are mixed: different outlets cite different benchmarks (company beat some consensus numbers cited by services but was slightly shy of others), so investor interpretation varies. Zacks pre‑earnings preview

Market estimates vs. company results are mixed: different outlets cite different benchmarks (company beat some consensus numbers cited by services but was slightly shy of others), so investor interpretation varies. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reported the quarter “lagged” its own estimates (Zacks EPS estimate $0.58 vs. reported $0.56) and flagged revenue/estimate discrepancies — this headline can cause short‑term selling or cautious positioning. Zacks: Q1 earnings and revenues lag estimates

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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