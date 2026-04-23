CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.890-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. CenterPoint Energy's payout ratio is 57.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 66.7% in the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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