Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 42.18%.

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Centerra Gold Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,043. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGAU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Centerra Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised Centerra Gold from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut Centerra Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.67.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold by 57.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,344,727 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,739,000 after buying an additional 4,853,494 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,725,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,277 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,536,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,929,000 after purchasing an additional 866,977 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 9.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,649,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 323,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,988,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,072,000 after buying an additional 369,140 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra's portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada's largest gold mines.

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