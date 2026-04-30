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Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Centessa Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Centessa shares reached an intraday high of $41.95 and last traded at $39.4550, with the 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $32.58 and $27.67 respectively.
  • Analysts are mixed: the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average target price of $40.70, and several firms (Wells Fargo, Needham, Wolfe, Truist) have recently downgraded the stock despite four remaining Buy ratings.
  • Insider selling and weak results: insiders sold 349,073 shares worth $9.43M over the past 90 days (insiders own 7.09%), and the company missed quarterly EPS estimates (reported -$0.48 vs. -$0.38 expected) with a negative P/E of -26.83.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $39.4550, with a volume of 2611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNTA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 120,029 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $3,150,761.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 62,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,629,731.25. This trade represents a 65.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Iqbal J. Hussain sold 38,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $979,617.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,449,771.75. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 349,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,429,412 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7,580.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company's stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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