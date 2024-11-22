Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 181562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Get EBR alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EBR

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás during the first quarter valued at $955,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás by 34.3% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,815 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás by 18.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás by 232.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás by 173.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA - Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás wasn't on the list.

While Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás currently has a "Strong Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here