Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $40.6850, with a volume of 13710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $906.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.58 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.04%.Central Garden & Pet's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CENT. Zacks Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Central Garden & Pet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.00.

View Our Latest Report on CENT

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,668 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $126,546.00. Following the sale, the director owned 646 shares in the company, valued at $22,287. This trade represents a 85.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan Dougher sold 3,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $108,485.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,845 shares in the company, valued at $428,766.10. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 632.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1,532.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet NASDAQ: CENT is a leading North American specialty retailer, manufacturer and distributor serving the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Pet and Garden. In the Pet segment, Central Garden & Pet offers a comprehensive range of products including pet food, treats, accessories, training products and habitat solutions for dogs, cats, birds, fish and small animals. The Garden segment encompasses a wide array of lawn, garden and outdoor living products, such as soils, fertilizers, planters, pest control solutions, landscape lighting and watering equipment.

Central Garden & Pet's product portfolio includes both proprietary and branded offerings.

Further Reading

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