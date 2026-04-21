Central Japan Railway (CJPRY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Central Japan Railway to post earnings of $0.2174 per share and revenue of $3.0997 billion for the quarter. Central Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.681-1.681 EPS.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 11.21%. On average, analysts expect Central Japan Railway to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.27. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) is a major Japanese passenger rail operator best known for running the Tokaido Shinkansen high‑speed rail line, which connects the Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka corridors. The company’s core activities center on intercity high‑speed transport as well as conventional commuter and regional rail services across the Chubu and Tokaido regions of central Japan. JR Central operates and maintains rolling stock, station facilities and the infrastructure necessary to deliver frequent, high‑capacity passenger service on one of the busiest rail corridors in the world.

Beyond train operations, JR Central derives revenue from a range of railway‑related businesses including station retail and commercial leases, real estate and property development around major stations, hotel and travel services, and peripheral retail and restaurant operations.

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