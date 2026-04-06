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Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Central Japan Railway logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Central Japan Railway gapped down, opening at $12.77 after a prior close of $13.19 on Monday.
  • The company beat Q4 estimates with $0.54 EPS vs $0.41 expected and revenue of $3.45B vs $3.25B, and issued FY2026 guidance of 1.681 EPS
  • Fundamentals show a low valuation (PE 6.91), strong profitability (net margin 27.4%, ROE 11.21%), healthy liquidity (current ratio 2.29) and 50/200‑day moving averages near $14.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $12.77. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 1,569 shares traded.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 27.40%.The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Central Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.681-1.681 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) is a major Japanese passenger rail operator best known for running the Tokaido Shinkansen high‑speed rail line, which connects the Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka corridors. The company’s core activities center on intercity high‑speed transport as well as conventional commuter and regional rail services across the Chubu and Tokaido regions of central Japan. JR Central operates and maintains rolling stock, station facilities and the infrastructure necessary to deliver frequent, high‑capacity passenger service on one of the busiest rail corridors in the world.

Beyond train operations, JR Central derives revenue from a range of railway‑related businesses including station retail and commercial leases, real estate and property development around major stations, hotel and travel services, and peripheral retail and restaurant operations.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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