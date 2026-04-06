Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of Central Japan Railway Co. (OTCMKTS:CJPRY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $12.77. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 1,569 shares traded.

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Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 27.40%.The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Central Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.681-1.681 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company (JR Central) is a major Japanese passenger rail operator best known for running the Tokaido Shinkansen high‑speed rail line, which connects the Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka corridors. The company’s core activities center on intercity high‑speed transport as well as conventional commuter and regional rail services across the Chubu and Tokaido regions of central Japan. JR Central operates and maintains rolling stock, station facilities and the infrastructure necessary to deliver frequent, high‑capacity passenger service on one of the busiest rail corridors in the world.

Beyond train operations, JR Central derives revenue from a range of railway‑related businesses including station retail and commercial leases, real estate and property development around major stations, hotel and travel services, and peripheral retail and restaurant operations.

Further Reading

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