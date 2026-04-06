Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 3770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPYYY. Citigroup raised Centrica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centrica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centrica from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Centrica

Centrica Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About Centrica

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

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