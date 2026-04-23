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Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Centuri logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stock hit a new 52-week high — Centuri reached $34.25 intraday (last at $33.84) on volume of about 16,016 shares.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $28.85, while reports range from Buy to Sell across five analysts.
  • Operationally, revenue rose 19.7% to $858.6M beating estimates, but EPS of $0.17 missed consensus; the company trades at a high P/E of 149.02 with a market cap of $3.46B.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $33.8370, with a volume of 16016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Centuri in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Centuri from $35.25 to $37.40 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centuri from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centuri has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTRI

Centuri Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.76%.Centuri's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centuri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRI. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Centuri by 17.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Centuri by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,128 shares of the company's stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Centuri by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centuri in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centuri by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 126,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,061 shares during the last quarter.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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