Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.7960, with a volume of 25036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Centuri in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Centuri from $35.25 to $37.40 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centuri from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centuri presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTRI

Centuri Trading Down 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.76%.The business's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centuri

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Centuri by 13,385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Centuri by 288.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,278 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Centuri by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Centuri by 121.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,532 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri in the third quarter worth $119,000.

Centuri Company Profile

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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