CF Industries (CF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $1.8027 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CF Industries to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CF Industries Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CF stock opened at $122.34 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.11. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $72.00 target price on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $117.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $438,704.62. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,293.68. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $2,454,658.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,586,977.72. This trade represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,298. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CF Industries by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $333,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,516 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth $96,560,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its holdings in CF Industries by 52.4% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,775,106 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 610,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1,904.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 514,204 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $39,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in CF Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,587,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $321,852,000 after purchasing an additional 476,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about CF Industries

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CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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