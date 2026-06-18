CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at HSBC

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at HSBC from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. HSBC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CF. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of CF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.63.

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CF Industries Stock Down 1.7%

CF stock opened at $104.03 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.38. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $141.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in CF Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 13,764 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting CF Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $8.41 from $5.90, implying better long-term earnings power for CF Industries.

Zacks Research raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $8.41 from $5.90, implying better long-term earnings power for CF Industries. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted Q2 2027 EPS estimates to $2.64 from $1.76, suggesting improved expectations for that period.

The firm also lifted Q2 2027 EPS estimates to $2.64 from $1.76, suggesting improved expectations for that period. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased Q3 2027 EPS estimates to $2.21 from $1.26, signaling stronger projected profitability in late 2027.

Zacks increased Q3 2027 EPS estimates to $2.21 from $1.26, signaling stronger projected profitability in late 2027. Positive Sentiment: Q4 2026 EPS estimates were boosted to $3.04 from $1.76, and Q2 2026/Q3 2026 forecasts were also set at solid levels, which supports the outlook for near-term earnings.

Q4 2026 EPS estimates were boosted to $3.04 from $1.76, and Q2 2026/Q3 2026 forecasts were also set at solid levels, which supports the outlook for near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the changes, Zacks Research still has a Hold rating on CF Industries, indicating a cautious overall stance rather than a bullish one.

Despite the changes, Zacks Research still has a rating on CF Industries, indicating a cautious overall stance rather than a bullish one. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 EPS was projected at $14.64 and FY2028 EPS at $7.29, reflecting analysts’ updated view of the company’s multi-year earnings trajectory.

FY2026 EPS was projected at $14.64 and FY2028 EPS at $7.29, reflecting analysts’ updated view of the company’s multi-year earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.83 from $2.10, showing some near-future profit expectations were lowered.

Zacks Research cut its Q1 2028 EPS estimate to $1.83 from $2.10, showing some near-future profit expectations were lowered. Negative Sentiment: CF Industries was downgraded from strong-buy to hold, a rating cut that may pressure shares even with several estimate increases.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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