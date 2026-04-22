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C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
C.H. Robinson Worldwide logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report Q1 2026 results after the close on Wednesday, April 29 at 5:30 PM ET, with analysts projecting $1.26 EPS and $4.0127 billion in revenue.
  • In the prior quarter (reported Jan. 28) the company beat EPS estimates ($1.23 vs. $1.12) but revenue fell 6.5% year‑over‑year to $3.91 billion and missed consensus.
  • Analysts have a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating with an average target of $186.43; the stock trades at about a 38 P/E and insiders have been net sellers recently.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $4.0127 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.58 and a 52-week high of $203.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,281,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,487,931.30. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,720,261.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,151,117.72. This trade represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and have sold 17,796 shares valued at $3,555,415. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $82,352,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $206.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.43.

View Our Latest Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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