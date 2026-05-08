C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $171.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $87.41 and a 1 year high of $203.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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