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C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
C.H. Robinson Worldwide logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • C.H. Robinson declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share, payable July 2 to shareholders of record on June 5, implying an annualized yield of about 1.5%.
  • The company has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and has a current payout ratio of 46.1%; analysts forecast $7.08 EPS next year, which would lower the expected payout ratio to roughly 35.6%, suggesting the dividend is covered by earnings.
  • In the most recent quarter C.H. Robinson beat EPS estimates ($1.35 vs. $1.24) while revenue slightly missed at $4.01 billion and was down 0.9% year‑over‑year.
  • Interested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide? Here are five stocks we like better.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $171.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $87.41 and a 1 year high of $203.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

See Also

Dividend History for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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