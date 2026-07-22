C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $210.27 and last traded at $209.42, with a volume of 1107898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.80.

Get CHRW alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $185.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C.H. Robinson Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here