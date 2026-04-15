Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a "moderate buy" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.36.

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Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $179.54 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $99.80 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The company's 50 day moving average price is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. Charles River Laboratories International's revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 167.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $418,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,605 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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