Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.21% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,937,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738,757. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,748 shares of company stock valued at $48,095,857. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here