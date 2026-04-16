Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $100.27, but opened at $95.76. Charles Schwab shares last traded at $94.8830, with a volume of 1,928,869 shares.

Specifically, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

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Charles Schwab Stock Down 5.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 37.01%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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