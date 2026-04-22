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Charlotte's Web (TSE:CWEB) Trading Down 6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Charlotte's Web logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell about 6% to C$0.79 on Wednesday, trading as low as C$0.79 with just 23,807 shares changing hands—an 87% drop from the average session volume.
  • Valuation and liquidity signals include a market capitalization of C$125.22 million, a negative P/E of -4.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41, with the stock sitting below its 50‑day moving average (C$0.96) but above its 200‑day average (C$0.56).
  • Company profile: Charlotte’s Web manufactures and distributes hemp‑based CBD wellness products (ingestibles, topicals and pet products) through e‑commerce, distributors, health practitioners and specialty retailers.
  • Five stocks we like better than Charlotte's Web.

Shares of Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB - Get Free Report) fell 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 23,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 187,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Charlotte's Web Trading Down 7.1%

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3,161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.56.

About Charlotte's Web

(Get Free Report)

Charlottes Web Holdings Inc is engaged in the production and distribution of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. Its product categories include ingestible products (tinctures, capsules, and gummies), topicals, and pet products. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce website, third-party e-commerce websites, select distributors, health practitioners, and a variety of brick and mortar specialty retailers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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