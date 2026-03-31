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Charlotte's Web (TSE:CWEB) Trading Up 16.9% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Charlotte's Web logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Charlotte's Web (TSE:CWEB) jumped 16.9% on Tuesday, trading as high as C$1.08 and last at C$1.04, with intraday volume of ~112,852 shares—about 44% below its average daily volume.
  • The company has a market cap of C$165.8M, a negative P/E (−7.43) and an extremely high debt-to-equity ratio of 678.86, while maintaining short-term liquidity (quick ratio 1.41, current ratio 3.89).
  • Charlotte's Web sells hemp-based CBD wellness products (ingestibles, topicals, pet products) across e-commerce, distributors and retailers, and its 50‑day moving average (C$0.88) sits above the 200‑day (C$0.48), indicating recent upward momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB - Get Free Report) was up 16.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 112,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 201,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Charlotte's Web Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 678.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.89.

About Charlotte's Web

(Get Free Report)

Charlottes Web Holdings Inc is engaged in the production and distribution of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. Its product categories include ingestible products (tinctures, capsules, and gummies), topicals, and pet products. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce website, third-party e-commerce websites, select distributors, health practitioners, and a variety of brick and mortar specialty retailers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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