Charlotte's Web (TSE:CWEB) Trading Up 16.9% - Should You Buy?

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Charlotte's Web Stock Performance

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. ( TSE:CWEB Get Free Report ) was up 16.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 112,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 201,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 678.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.89.

About Charlotte's Web

Charlottes Web Holdings Inc is engaged in the production and distribution of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. Its product categories include ingestible products (tinctures, capsules, and gummies), topicals, and pet products. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce website, third-party e-commerce websites, select distributors, health practitioners, and a variety of brick and mortar specialty retailers.

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