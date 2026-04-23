Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1.0626 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.97). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 0.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Chart Industries's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $208.05 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $207.26 and its 200 day moving average is $205.26. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $208.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chart Industries to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Read Our Latest Report on GTLS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 44.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc NYSE: GTLS is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart's product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

Further Reading

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