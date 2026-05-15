Charter Communications CEO Says ARPU Selloff Misses Bigger Broadband Strategy

Charter Communications NASDAQ: CHTR Chief Executive Officer Chris Winfrey said the company remains focused on long-term customer value and free cash flow generation after a sharp market reaction to its first-quarter results and commentary around broadband average revenue per user.

Speaking at an investor conference, Winfrey acknowledged that the company’s stock decline following earnings was “clearly” centered on broadband ARPU rather than broadband subscriber losses. The analyst opened the discussion by noting that Charter’s stock fell 25% after first-quarter earnings and continued to decline afterward.

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Winfrey said he did not believe “more than a quarter of the value of the company was destroyed” by an in-year broadband ARPU outlook. He emphasized that Charter does not manage the business for short-term product ARPU, but instead focuses on terminal penetration, product attachment, household-level revenue and margin, and lower operating and capital costs per customer.

“We managed the business … to try to derive the highest terminal penetration of customer relationships, the highest amount of products in the household, and as a result of that, having the highest revenue and margin at the household level,” Winfrey said.

Broadband ARPU and Pricing Strategy

Winfrey said single-product internet ARPU is not the most relevant measure of Charter’s performance, arguing that “converged ARPU is more relevant” and is growing. He said broadband ARPU can be affected by several factors within a quarter, including price locks, retention activity and cost pass-through decisions.

He said Charter did not take the same level of cost pass-through in the first quarter as in some prior periods, but expects to take some cost pass-through “towards the end of the summer.” Winfrey said the company does not plan to simply push through costs, but will attach pricing changes to added value.

Winfrey also said the company is operating in a highly competitive environment, driven by new competition and low market move rates that reduce selling opportunities. Still, he said Charter has a strong network position, a converged wireless and wireline offering, and products that can save customers money when bundled.

Competition From FWA, Fiber and Satellite

Asked about fixed wireless access, Winfrey said Charter already serves the lower-cost broadband segment with products such as Internet Advantage at $30 and lower-cost low-income offerings. He argued that competitors’ low FWA pricing often depends on customers paying more for mobile service.

Winfrey said convergence is central to Charter’s competitive strategy, but added that the company must avoid creating friction in internet sales by pushing mobile too aggressively. He said Charter has improved its installation process after comparing itself with FWA providers and has become “much faster” than those alternatives.

On fiber overbuilding, Winfrey said Charter continues to see a steady pace of build in its footprint, but he questioned the economics of additional fiber deployments as density falls and costs rise. He said he does not believe many overbuilders will earn a return, particularly in markets with overlapping new fiber builds.

Winfrey said satellite broadband is a strong product in rural, low-density areas where alternatives are limited. He said Starlink has gained penetration in some rural markets where Charter is building, requiring Charter to convert customers rather than enter a pure greenfield opportunity. However, he said Charter is still hitting penetration targets in its recent rural builds, though it is taking more time.

Cox Transaction and Integration Plans

Winfrey said California remains the last regulatory hurdle for the Cox transaction, after settlements with Cal Advocates and the California Emerging Technology Fund. He said other states and the federal government were completed in March, and he expressed hope that California approval can be secured as quickly as possible while respecting the process.

Discussing post-close plans, Winfrey said Cox’s broadband ARPU is “too high” and will come down. He said investors should evaluate the transaction by customer growth, primary service unit growth and total customer ARPU, rather than focusing only on broadband ARPU.

Winfrey said Charter plans to bring lower pricing, better products and a household-level revenue strategy to Cox markets. He said Cox is underpenetrated in video and has “essentially no mobile penetration whatsoever,” creating opportunities for Charter’s Spectrum One strategy.

Winfrey also said Charter expects to grow video in Cox markets, citing the Spectrum TV app, Xumo and Seamless Entertainment products. He said the company has increased its expected run-rate operating expense synergies to $800 million, with upside opportunities centered largely on procurement and duplicated spending.

Wireless Growth and Offload

Charter recently passed 12 million mobile lines, and Winfrey said there is no specific ceiling for wireless penetration inside the company’s customer base. He said the product is faster, lower-priced and supported by seamless connectivity, asking why it should not eventually be taken by every cable customer relationship.

He acknowledged Charter has fewer lines per account than major wireless competitors and said the company is focused on bringing over additional household lines over time. He said friction exists because customers often have multiple equipment installment plans on different timelines.

Winfrey said Charter is offloading about 88% to 89% of mobile traffic onto Wi-Fi, up from roughly 85%. He said about 65% of internet customers have advanced Wi-Fi capable of dual SSID connectivity, and he expects a few additional points of offload are possible through Wi-Fi before CBRS deployment adds further capability.

Leverage, Leadership and Growth Outlook

Asked about leverage, Winfrey said Charter intends to protect its investment-grade structure. He said the Cox deal is deleveraging at closing and that the company has committed to bringing leverage into the 3.5 range over three years. He said there is not currently a need to discuss moving to three times leverage or below, though Charter will “do the right thing at all times.”

Winfrey also discussed Nick Jeffery, who will join Charter as chief operating officer on Sept. 1. He said Jeffery will oversee marketing, sales, field operations and customer operations, with a focus on go-to-market execution and improving Charter’s service reputation as measured by Net Promoter Score.

Closing the discussion, Winfrey said Charter can return to growth because of its network, converged service offering, pricing, product quality and free cash flow profile. He described the company’s infrastructure as “the workhorse of the entire industry,” including for wireless traffic offload used by the broader sector.

About Charter Communications NASDAQ: CHTR

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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