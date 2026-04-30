Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $75.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAKE. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered Cheesecake Factory from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cheesecake Factory from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.45. 2,095,624 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $69.70. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $978.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 3.96%.The firm's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, EVP Scarlett May sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $327,717.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,618,759.25. This represents a 16.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $40,474.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,339.54. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 20,582 shares of company stock worth $1,337,936 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,742 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 92,664 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,020 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Cheesecake Factory

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheesecake Factory, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheesecake Factory wasn't on the list.

While Cheesecake Factory currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here