Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Stephens' target price suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.13.

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Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $62.67 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $978.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, EVP Spero G. Alex sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $316,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 5,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $327,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,759.25. The trade was a 16.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,936. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,742 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 30.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 92,664 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,020 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Cheesecake Factory

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and revenue: CAKE reported roughly $1.05 EPS (beats consensus) and $978.8M in revenue, with same-store sales up ~1.6% and revenue +5.6% year-over-year — evidence of demand reacceleration. The Cheesecake Factory Reports Results for First Quarter of Fiscal 2026

Q1 beat on EPS and revenue: CAKE reported roughly $1.05 EPS (beats consensus) and $978.8M in revenue, with same-store sales up ~1.6% and revenue +5.6% year-over-year — evidence of demand reacceleration. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: the company announced a $0.30 quarterly dividend (record May 13; pay May 26), a yield near 1.9% — supportive for income-seeking investors and signals confidence in cash flow.

Dividend declared: the company announced a $0.30 quarterly dividend (record May 13; pay May 26), a yield near 1.9% — supportive for income-seeking investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst stance: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating following the strong Q1 beat and Flower Child outperformance, reinforcing upside case from reaccelerating comps. Cheesecake Factory Earns Buy Rating on Strong Q1 Beat...

Bullish analyst stance: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating following the strong Q1 beat and Flower Child outperformance, reinforcing upside case from reaccelerating comps. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: Wells Fargo maintained a Hold but raised its price target to $65, reflecting balanced risk/reward — this tempers the bullish commentary and may limit momentum. Cheesecake Factory: Hold Reaffirmed...

Analyst mix: Wells Fargo maintained a Hold but raised its price target to $65, reflecting balanced risk/reward — this tempers the bullish commentary and may limit momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance ambiguous in the release: the newsfeed shows the company updated Q2 and FY-2026 guidance but the figures are garbled/missing in the summary—markets typically dislike ambiguous guidance, so this creates short-term uncertainty until clarified; reported revenue guidance was cited near $3.9B (consensus ~ $3.9B).

Guidance ambiguous in the release: the newsfeed shows the company updated Q2 and FY-2026 guidance but the figures are garbled/missing in the summary—markets typically dislike ambiguous guidance, so this creates short-term uncertainty until clarified; reported revenue guidance was cited near $3.9B (consensus ~ $3.9B). Neutral Sentiment: More detail available for active investors: the Q1 earnings call transcript and slide deck are posted for those who want management commentary on margin drivers, loyalty program progress and Flower Child performance. CAKE Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

More detail available for active investors: the Q1 earnings call transcript and slide deck are posted for those who want management commentary on margin drivers, loyalty program progress and Flower Child performance. Negative Sentiment: Margin and leverage considerations: net margin remains modest (~3.96%) and the company carries leverage (debt/equity ~1.29), so if inflation or wage pressures re-emerge, upside to earnings could be constrained — a risk investors should monitor.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

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