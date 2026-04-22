Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Chefs' Warehouse to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.0124 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Chefs' Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.74%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chefs' Warehouse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chefs' Warehouse Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. Chefs' Warehouse has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Chefs' Warehouse

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,126,340. This represents a 14.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Polychroni sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $217,097.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,728.45. This represents a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,309 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,197. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs' Warehouse

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs' Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Chefs' Warehouse by 515.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chefs' Warehouse by 30.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Chefs' Warehouse in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chefs' Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Chefs' Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research set a $84.00 target price on Chefs' Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chefs' Warehouse from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised Chefs' Warehouse from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Chefs' Warehouse from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.67.

View Our Latest Report on CHEF

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

Chefs' Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

Further Reading

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