Chemours (CC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $1.3833 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 41.75% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chemours's payout ratio is currently -14.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemours from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemours

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours' principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

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