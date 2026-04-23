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Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemtrade from "market perform" to "outperform" with a C$18.50 target, implying roughly a 14.7% upside from the recent close.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Raymond James cut its rating and target to C$15 while National Bank raised its target to C$23.50 and kept an outperform; the consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of C$18.14.
  • CHE.UN traded around C$16.13 (market cap C$1.81B) with a P/E of 13.22, but the company shows high leverage (debt-to-equity ~128) and weak liquidity (current ratio ~0.40), signaling financial risk despite valuation support.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$18.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Raymond James Financial cut Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$18.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHE.UN

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

CHE.UN traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.13. The company had a trading volume of 363,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.56. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$9.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.96.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Electrochemicals segment. Chemtrade operates in Canada, the United States, and South America of which maximum revenue comes from the United States. SPPC markets, remove and produces merchant, regenerated and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite and provides other processing services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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