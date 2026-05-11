Cheniere Energy Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Cheniere Energy NYSE: LNG raised its full-year 2026 financial outlook after reporting higher first-quarter adjusted results, record LNG exports and stronger production expectations, while executives said geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East have tightened global LNG markets and reinforced demand for reliable U.S. supply.

President and CEO Jack Fusco said the quarter unfolded against a sharply changed energy backdrop following the war in Iran, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and damage to part of QatarEnergy’s LNG facility at Ras Laffan. He said the disruptions have highlighted “the criticality of supply security in a diversified portfolio” and increased pressure on LNG availability and pricing.

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“What we sell at Cheniere is access to a secure, reliable, and affordable product that provides the energy to power homes, businesses, and economies,” Fusco said.

Cheniere Raises 2026 EBITDA and Cash Flow Guidance

Cheniere reported first-quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA of more than $2.3 billion and distributable cash flow of approximately $1.7 billion. The company said it exported 187 LNG cargoes during the quarter, exceeding the prior record set in the fourth quarter of 2025.

For the full year, Cheniere increased its consolidated adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $7.25 billion to $7.75 billion and distributable cash flow guidance to $4.75 billion to $5.25 billion. CFO Zach Davis said the midpoint increases of $500 million for EBITDA and $400 million for distributable cash flow reflect a higher production forecast, improved margin outlook and optimization activity already locked in during the year.

The company now expects 2026 LNG production of approximately 52 million to 54 million tons, up by about 1 million tons from its prior forecast. Davis said Cheniere has less than 1 million tons, or less than 50 TBtu, of unsold open volumes remaining for 2026, meaning a $1 change in market margins would affect EBITDA by less than $50 million for the year.

Cheniere also reported a first-quarter net loss of approximately $3.5 billion, which Davis attributed primarily to unrealized, non-cash derivative impacts related mainly to long-term integrated production marketing agreements and accounting mismatches between natural gas purchases and LNG sales. Adjusting for those derivative losses and related tax and non-controlling interest impacts, Davis said adjusted net income was approximately $1 billion.

Record Exports and Project Execution Drive Outlook

Fusco said improved operational reliability was supported by efforts to address feed gas composition-related challenges that affected the company last year. He said Cheniere’s operations team identified root causes, implemented solutions and increased utilization across its sites.

The Corpus Christi Stage 3 project is approximately 97% complete. Cheniere achieved substantial completion on Train 5 in March, while Trains 6 and 7 remain on track for substantial completion in the summer and fall, respectively. Fusco said each is tracking a few weeks ahead of the schedule that informed the company’s initial 2026 production forecast, and first LNG from Train 6 was expected within days of the call.

The company’s mid-scale Trains 8 and 9 and debottlenecking project is approximately 37% complete. Fusco said piling is nearly complete, with about 8,000 piles driven, structural steel has begun going up and the next major construction milestone is first above-ground piping.

Cheniere is also advancing expansion plans at both Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi. Fusco said the company expects to begin issuing limited notices to proceed for the first phase of the Sabine Pass expansion, Train 7, after finalizing an EPC contract with Bechtel. At Corpus Christi, the company received a scheduling notice from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for the CCL expansion project, supporting its expectation for FERC approval in the first half of 2027.

Capital Allocation Includes Buybacks, Dividends and Debt Management

During the quarter, Cheniere repurchased approximately 2.7 million shares for about $535 million and declared a dividend of $0.555 per share. Davis said the company has more than $9 billion remaining under its current repurchase authorization and is targeting approximately 175 million shares outstanding around the end of the decade.

Davis said Cheniere remains committed to growing its dividend by about 10% annually through the end of the decade. The company also repaid more than $250 million of indebtedness during the quarter, fully redeeming remaining SPL 2026 notes and amortizing part of SPL 2037 notes.

In March, Cheniere issued $1 billion of 2036 notes and $750 million of 2056 notes at CEI, including its first 30-year issuance. The company used part of the proceeds to prepay $550 million drawn on its Corpus Christi term loan and cancel an additional $600 million of unused commitments.

Executives See Tighter LNG Markets After Middle East Disruption

Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Anatol Feygin said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is disrupting approximately 7 million tons of LNG supply per month, or about 100 cargoes. He said first-quarter disruptions, including reduced U.S. exports during Winter Storm Finn and outages in Australia following Cyclone Neville, displaced nearly 8 million tons of supply.

Feygin said the Middle East disruption caused a sharp repricing across regional gas markets and shifted destination-flexible U.S. cargoes toward Asia. He said the market has highlighted “a key advantage of U.S. LNG” during periods of imbalance.

In Europe, Feygin said storage levels exited winter near five-year lows, with the region needing almost 10 million tons more LNG than last year to reach minimum storage levels of 80%, and about 15 million tons more to reach historical levels of 90%.

Feygin said Cheniere expects the LNG market to remain tighter than previously forecast in 2026 and more structurally constrained in 2027 before new projects in the U.S. and elsewhere help increase supply later in the decade. He said the global LNG market is still expected to grow to approximately 600 million tons by around 2030.

“The underlying need for reliable, long-term LNG supply and the agreements that enable it is only being reinforced,” Feygin said.

About Cheniere Energy NYSE: LNG

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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