Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.6% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.37 and last traded at $186.1250. Approximately 9,777,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 12,940,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.25.

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Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights that integrated majors like Chevron benefit from a natural hedge (Upstream + Downstream), a strong balance sheet, a ~3.9% yield, and strategic moves (Hess integration, Permian focus) that support stable cash flow and dividend safety — a structural bullish case for CVX. Strait to Safety

MarketBeat highlights that integrated majors like Chevron benefit from a natural hedge (Upstream + Downstream), a strong balance sheet, a ~3.9% yield, and strategic moves (Hess integration, Permian focus) that support stable cash flow and dividend safety — a structural bullish case for CVX. Positive Sentiment: Coverage notes Big Oil (including Chevron) is plowing capital into non-Middle East projects (Africa, Venezuela), which could unlock long-term production growth and value — investors are pricing future reserve upside and de‑risking geopolitical exposure. Big Oil Plows Billions

Coverage notes Big Oil (including Chevron) is plowing capital into non-Middle East projects (Africa, Venezuela), which could unlock long-term production growth and value — investors are pricing future reserve upside and de‑risking geopolitical exposure. Positive Sentiment: Dividend-focused pieces (The Motley Fool list and Blockonomi roundup) include Chevron as a high-yield, income-friendly holding — this reinforces steady demand from income investors given CVX’s attractive yield and track record. Set It and Forget It Top 5 Dividend-Paying Stocks

Dividend-focused pieces (The Motley Fool list and Blockonomi roundup) include Chevron as a high-yield, income-friendly holding — this reinforces steady demand from income investors given CVX’s attractive yield and track record. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus: AmericanBankingNews reports a “Moderate Buy” consensus for CVX, which can support buying interest from funds and retail investors tracking analyst opinions. Consensus Recommendation

Brokerage consensus: AmericanBankingNews reports a “Moderate Buy” consensus for CVX, which can support buying interest from funds and retail investors tracking analyst opinions. Neutral Sentiment: Operational update — Chevron said a weekend fire at its Pasadena, Texas, refinery has been extinguished; containment lessens immediate supply/disruption concerns but the incident keeps operational risk on investors’ radars. Pasadena Refinery Fire Extinguished

Operational update — Chevron said a weekend fire at its Pasadena, Texas, refinery has been extinguished; containment lessens immediate supply/disruption concerns but the incident keeps operational risk on investors’ radars. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reaffirmed a Hold on CVX — a reminder that some analysts see limited near-term upside despite the bullish sector backdrop, which can temper momentum. Barclays Hold

Barclays reaffirmed a Hold on CVX — a reminder that some analysts see limited near-term upside despite the bullish sector backdrop, which can temper momentum. Negative Sentiment: Valuation & legal risk: coverage flags multi‑billion dollar coastal lawsuits (venue shifts to federal court) and evolving Venezuela politics — these legal and geopolitical uncertainties could pressure valuation or create headline volatility for CVX. Valuation Weighed Against Legal Shifts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $370.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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