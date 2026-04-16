Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 1.7% Higher - What's Next?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $188.23 and last traded at $188.0070. 7,991,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 12,986,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.91.

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Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $374.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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