Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Chiba Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $69.3056, but opened at $62.2778. Chiba Bank shares last traded at $62.2778, with a volume of 167 shares changing hands.
Chiba Bank Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.05. The business's 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00.
Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.53 million. Chiba Bank had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 7.53%.
About Chiba Bank
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Chiba Bank, Ltd. OTCMKTS: CHBAY is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Chiba City, Japan. Established in 1943, the bank offers a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, corporate and public sector clients. As one of the largest financial institutions in Chiba Prefecture, Chiba Bank plays a central role in supporting local economic activity and community development.
The bank's core business activities include deposit-taking, lending, and trust services. Chiba Bank provides retail customers with savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, personal loans and mortgage financing.
Further Reading
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