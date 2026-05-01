Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Chiba Bank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) to a "hold" rating, according to a research note issued Wednesday.
  • Chiba Bank reported quarterly EPS of $1.14, beating the $1.07 consensus and posting revenue of $721.38 million versus expectations of $358.53 million, with a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 20.92%.
  • The stock trades near its 1‑year high (opened at $68.88), has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a modest P/E of 16.40, with a very low beta (0.05) indicating low volatility.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chiba Bank.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CHBAY stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. Chiba Bank has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $70.75.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Chiba Bank had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 20.92%.The company had revenue of $721.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chiba Bank will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chiba Bank

(Get Free Report)

Chiba Bank, Ltd. OTCMKTS: CHBAY is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Chiba City, Japan. Established in 1943, the bank offers a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, corporate and public sector clients. As one of the largest financial institutions in Chiba Prefecture, Chiba Bank plays a central role in supporting local economic activity and community development.

The bank's core business activities include deposit-taking, lending, and trust services. Chiba Bank provides retail customers with savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, personal loans and mortgage financing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chiba Bank Right Now?

Before you consider Chiba Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chiba Bank wasn't on the list.

While Chiba Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
The Pentagon Has 300 Days to Break China’s Grip On UAVs
The Pentagon Has 300 Days to Break China’s Grip On UAVs
From Market Tactic (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines