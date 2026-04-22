Chidozie Ugwumba Sells 61,345 Shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 61,345 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $376,658.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 297,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,823,985.24. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,318 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $26,426.16.

On Friday, April 17th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 25,040 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $161,007.20.

On Thursday, April 16th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,748 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $49,587.20.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 6,374 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $41,303.52.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 24,925 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $119,889.25.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 4,278 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $21,261.66.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,559 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $22,791.90.

On Monday, February 2nd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 3,800 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $15,352.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,686 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $23,483.18.

On Thursday, January 29th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,284 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $66,026.88.

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Clene Stock Performance

Shares of Clene stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. 80,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,483. Clene Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. SymBiosis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,523,000. Scoggin Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clene by 75.1% during the third quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 107,250 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Clene by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,361 shares of the company's stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 99,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,079 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Clene

About Clene

Clene NASDAQ: CLNN, also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company's flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene's platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene's lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

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