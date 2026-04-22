China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.54, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $229.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.38%.

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China Automotive Systems Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of CAAS stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on China Automotive Systems

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 156,258 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 301,155 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CAAS is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power steering systems and related components primarily for the automotive industry in China. The company's core business centers on hydraulic and electric power steering products, steering columns, steering gearboxes and electronic control units. By integrating research and development, manufacturing and sales, China Automotive Systems aims to deliver high-quality steering solutions that meet the performance and safety requirements of global automakers.

The company's product portfolio includes traditional hydraulic power steering systems, which have long been favored for their reliability, as well as advanced electric power steering units that offer improved fuel efficiency and enhanced vehicle control.

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