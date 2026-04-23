China Automotive Systems Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

China Automotive Systems NASDAQ: CAAS reported higher sales and profitability in its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 results, citing stronger demand in China, expanding exports, and a shift toward higher-margin steering products.

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Industry backdrop and quarterly performance

Investor Relations representative Kevin Theiss said China’s automotive industry set new records in 2025, with vehicle production of 34.5 million units and sales of 34.4 million units, up 10.4% and 9.4% year-over-year, respectively, based on China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) data. Theiss also pointed to rising new energy vehicle sales, a higher share for Chinese-branded vehicles, and continued strength in exports supported by incentives such as tax benefits, subsidies for scrapping older vehicles, and lower-interest financing.

For the fourth quarter, Theiss reported net sales of $229.2 million, up 21.4% from $188.7 million a year earlier and above $193.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. He attributed the increase to higher demand for passenger and commercial vehicles in China, along with increased export sales.

Gross margin rose to 23.1% in the quarter from 15.6% in the prior-year period, while operating income increased to $18.1 million from $8.7 million. Net income attributable to common shareholders more than doubled to $18.4 million, and diluted earnings per share increased to $0.61 from $0.30.

Full-year 2025 results and product mix shift

For fiscal 2025, Theiss said the company delivered record net sales of $765.7 million, up 17.6% from $650.9 million in 2024. He highlighted growth in electric power steering (EPS) systems, with EPS sales up 25.5% year-over-year and traditional steering products up 12.6%. EPS represented 41.5% of total revenue in 2025 compared to 38.9% in 2024.

Theiss provided additional detail on performance across subsidiaries and regions:

Henglong subsidiary passenger vehicle steering system sales rose 12.1% to $365.3 million.

Jiulong commercial vehicle steering system sales increased 28.9% to $92.3 million.

Brazil Henglong net sales grew 34.7% to $68.7 million.

Net sales to North American customers increased 15.3% to $120.6 million (Theiss earlier cited $121.6 million).

Theiss said sales to Stellantis’ worldwide network supported steering product growth in North and South America, as well as Europe.

Gross profit for 2025 increased 33.2% to $145.5 million, and gross margin improved to 19% from 16.8%, which management attributed primarily to product mix changes and lower material costs versus the prior year. Operating income rose to $53.6 million, also up 33.2% year-over-year. Net income attributable to common shareholders reached a record $42.8 million, and diluted EPS increased to a record $1.42 from $0.99.

R&D spending and technology developments

Theiss said research and development expenses rose significantly as the company invested in more advanced steering products. In the fourth quarter, R&D expense was $17.8 million versus $7.8 million a year earlier. For the full year, he said R&D increased 63% to about $45 million (management also referenced $45.1 million during the call), reflecting higher personnel costs and accelerated development efforts, including upgrades to traditional products and advances in EPS technologies.

Management also outlined several product and technology initiatives in 2025, including:

Second-generation iRCB (intelligent electro-hydraulic circulating ball power steering) entering production for heavy-duty vehicles; Theiss said it is compatible with L2+ assisted driving and aims to improve accuracy and response while reducing operating costs.

Launch of active rear-wheel steering by Jingzhou Henglong, aimed at bringing a feature “once reserved only for luxury cars” into upper mass-market segments in China.

Production start of an R-EPS steering product developed for Nanjing Iveco, designed to support functions such as automatic parking, lane keep assist, and lane follow assist.

Hyoseong (Wuhan) beginning shipments from a new 115-platform steering motor production line late in 2025 to support the company’s eRCB commercial vehicle program (an electric recirculating ball steering system).

Cash flow, balance sheet, and corporate actions

Theiss said the company ended 2025 with $256.7 million in cash equivalents, pledged cash, short-term investments, and long-term time deposits. He added that net cash flow from operating activities increased to $111.3 million in 2025 from $9.8 million in 2024, and free cash flow exceeded $74 million. The company’s net cash position was $169.7 million at year-end.

Additional balance sheet figures shared on the call included $361.8 million in accounts receivable (including notes receivable), $350.3 million in accounts payable (including notes payable), $81.3 million in short-term bank loans, and $5.7 million in long-term loans. Parent company stockholders’ equity was $401.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from $349.6 million a year earlier.

Theiss said the board decided to change the company’s corporate registration to the Cayman Islands, describing the move as a way to “save significant administrative costs” and support its goal of becoming a multinational supplier to global OEMs. The company also said it changed its independent registered public accounting firm in 2025 to Grant Thornton Jian Tong Certified Public Accountants LLP, headquartered in Beijing.

Theiss noted that beginning in 2026, the company plans to report financial results on a six-month basis, with the next report covering the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Q&A: tariffs, margins, cost savings, and capital return

During the Q&A session, CFO Jie Li addressed questions about U.S. tariffs, gross margin sustainability, redomiciling savings, and potential shareholder returns.

Asked by investor Jim Fallon of Esousa Holdings about the impact of a U.S. Supreme Court tariff decision, Li said the ruling had a positive effect on the company’s U.S.-related export business. He stated that the decision reduced the combined tariff in the referenced categories—“Section 301, Section 232 and Section 122”—from 70% to 60%.

In response to a question from private investor Gary Nash about the fourth-quarter gross margin spike and whether it is sustainable, Li said the 23% fourth-quarter gross margin was driven by improved product mix—particularly higher-margin EPS and brushless EPS products—along with one-time items including “tariff-related refunds” and a “depreciation policy change.” Li said management expects gross margin to remain “at the very healthy level” in 2026, but “not…as high as Q4 2025.”

Shareholder Jonathan Neaves asked about annual savings from changing the corporate registration to the Cayman Islands. Li said the company would “immediately save about $500,000” in listing-related expenses, and added that management expects additional benefits over time related to international expansion and taxes, though he said it was “still a little bit early to give the detailed number.”

Li also answered an emailed shareholder question relayed by Theiss regarding a possible stock buyback or dividends in 2026. Li said management is considering a share repurchase program, noting the company previously had a buyback plan but put it on hold during the redomiciling process due to compliance requirements. With that process completed, Li said he would recommend to the board that the company “reinitiate a share buyback program,” with an announcement to follow if progress is made. On dividends, Li said the company did not have a plan “at the moment,” but management intends to make a suggestion to the board.

For its outlook, Theiss said management expects full fiscal year 2026 revenue of $810 million, describing the target as based on the company’s current view of operating and market conditions and subject to change.

About China Automotive Systems NASDAQ: CAAS

China Automotive Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CAAS is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power steering systems and related components primarily for the automotive industry in China. The company's core business centers on hydraulic and electric power steering products, steering columns, steering gearboxes and electronic control units. By integrating research and development, manufacturing and sales, China Automotive Systems aims to deliver high-quality steering solutions that meet the performance and safety requirements of global automakers.

The company's product portfolio includes traditional hydraulic power steering systems, which have long been favored for their reliability, as well as advanced electric power steering units that offer improved fuel efficiency and enhanced vehicle control.

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