China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Shares of China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.6780 and last traded at $22.2450, with a volume of 11681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of China Construction Bank to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $292.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.08.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.24 billion.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation OTCMKTS: CICHY is one of the largest commercial banks in China, headquartered in Beijing. The bank provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is widely recognized as one of the major state-owned banks in China and has played a significant role in financing infrastructure, real estate and corporate development across the country.

CCB's core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking and treasury operations.

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