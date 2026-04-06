China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.15. China Overseas Land & Investment shares last traded at $7.5050, with a volume of 1,044 shares.

Get CAOVY alerts: Sign Up

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment OTCMKTS: CAOVY is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer and property investor with origins dating back to 1979. The company is a core subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the world’s largest construction and engineering conglomerates. Since its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the early 1990s, China Overseas Land & Investment has expanded its footprint to become one of the leading real estate groups in Greater China.

The company’s primary activities encompass residential and commercial property development, property investment, hotel operations and property management services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider China Overseas Land & Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and China Overseas Land & Investment wasn't on the list.

While China Overseas Land & Investment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here