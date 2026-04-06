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China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
China Overseas Land & Investment logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Gapped down premarket: CAOVY opened at $7.15 after a $7.57 close and last traded at $7.5050 on light volume (1,044 shares), indicating immediate selling pressure.
  • Below trend: The stock sits under both its 50-day ($8.63) and 200-day ($8.61) moving averages, signaling near-term weakness versus recent price action.
  • Business profile: China Overseas Land & Investment is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer and property investor and a core subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation, with activities across residential/commercial development, hotels and property management.
  • Interested in China Overseas Land & Investment? Here are five stocks we like better.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.15. China Overseas Land & Investment shares last traded at $7.5050, with a volume of 1,044 shares.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

(Get Free Report)

China Overseas Land & Investment OTCMKTS: CAOVY is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer and property investor with origins dating back to 1979. The company is a core subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the world’s largest construction and engineering conglomerates. Since its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the early 1990s, China Overseas Land & Investment has expanded its footprint to become one of the leading real estate groups in Greater China.

The company’s primary activities encompass residential and commercial property development, property investment, hotel operations and property management services.

See Also

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