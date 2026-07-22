Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $3.3308 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. PCM Encore LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Elevated Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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