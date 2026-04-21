Free Trial
→ Is Trump Done? Shocking leak… (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Shares Down 12% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Chiyoda logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 12% to $6.50 on Tuesday on light trading (≈344 shares, about 51% below average), after closing at $7.39.
  • The company reported $0.38 EPS on $1.26 billion in revenue with a net margin of 16.7% and ROE of 156.9%, while the stock trades at a P/E of 10.32 and a market cap of $1.69 billion.
  • Chiyoda is a Japan-based engineering firm specializing in EPC for energy and infrastructure projects, notably LNG facilities, gas processing, petrochemical complexes and refineries.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chiyoda.

Chiyoda Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHYCY - Get Free Report) was down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of -0.21.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Chiyoda had a return on equity of 156.91% and a net margin of 16.68%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Chiyoda Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chiyoda Corporation OTCMKTS: CHYCY is a Japan-based engineering firm specializing in the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of energy- and infrastructure-related plants. The company's core business activities span upstream, midstream and downstream projects, with a particular focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, gas processing plants, petrochemical complexes and refining units. Chiyoda provides turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, as well as operation support, maintenance and optimization solutions for industrial clients worldwide.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Yokohama, Chiyoda has built a reputation for delivering large-scale, technically complex projects under challenging environmental and regulatory conditions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chiyoda Right Now?

Before you consider Chiyoda, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chiyoda wasn't on the list.

While Chiyoda currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
The Trump move nobody is talking about...
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines