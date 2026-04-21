Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Shares Down 12% - Should You Sell?

Chiyoda Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHYCY - Get Free Report) was down 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

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Chiyoda Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of -0.21.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Chiyoda had a return on equity of 156.91% and a net margin of 16.68%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation OTCMKTS: CHYCY is a Japan-based engineering firm specializing in the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of energy- and infrastructure-related plants. The company's core business activities span upstream, midstream and downstream projects, with a particular focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, gas processing plants, petrochemical complexes and refining units. Chiyoda provides turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, as well as operation support, maintenance and optimization solutions for industrial clients worldwide.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Yokohama, Chiyoda has built a reputation for delivering large-scale, technically complex projects under challenging environmental and regulatory conditions.

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