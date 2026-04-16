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Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Chiyoda logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up pre-market to $7.39 from a $6.9850 close, trading about 5.8% higher on very light volume (100 shares).
  • Technical/fundamental snapshot: the 50‑day MA is $7.85 and the 200‑day MA is $5.26, with a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E of 11.73 and beta of -0.21.
  • Recent results show quarterly EPS of $0.38, a net margin of 16.68% and an outsized ROE of 156.91% on $1.26 billion in revenue; Chiyoda is a Japan‑based EPC firm focused on LNG and large energy projects.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Chiyoda Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHYCY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.9850, but opened at $7.39. Chiyoda shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Chiyoda Trading Up 5.8%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of -0.21.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Chiyoda had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 156.91%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About Chiyoda

(Get Free Report)

Chiyoda Corporation OTCMKTS: CHYCY is a Japan-based engineering firm specializing in the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of energy- and infrastructure-related plants. The company's core business activities span upstream, midstream and downstream projects, with a particular focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, gas processing plants, petrochemical complexes and refining units. Chiyoda provides turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, as well as operation support, maintenance and optimization solutions for industrial clients worldwide.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Yokohama, Chiyoda has built a reputation for delivering large-scale, technically complex projects under challenging environmental and regulatory conditions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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