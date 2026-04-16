Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Chiyoda Corp. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CHYCY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.9850, but opened at $7.39. Chiyoda shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

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Chiyoda Trading Up 5.8%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of -0.21.

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Chiyoda had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 156.91%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About Chiyoda

Chiyoda Corporation OTCMKTS: CHYCY is a Japan-based engineering firm specializing in the design, procurement, construction and commissioning of energy- and infrastructure-related plants. The company's core business activities span upstream, midstream and downstream projects, with a particular focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, gas processing plants, petrochemical complexes and refining units. Chiyoda provides turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, as well as operation support, maintenance and optimization solutions for industrial clients worldwide.

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Yokohama, Chiyoda has built a reputation for delivering large-scale, technically complex projects under challenging environmental and regulatory conditions.

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