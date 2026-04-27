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Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Chow Tai Fook logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 42.2% to 458 shares as of April 15 (about 0.0% of shares shorted), with a days-to-cover ratio of 1.4 based on average daily volume of 336 shares.
  • Shares opened at $14.22 and are trading below both the 50-day ($16.42) and 200-day ($17.41) moving averages, inside a 52-week range of $11.66 to $21.00.
  • On fundamentals, Chow Tai Fook shows limited near-term liquidity with a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.50, and a modest debt-to-equity of 0.26.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 458 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 792 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Chow Tai Fook Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. Chow Tai Fook has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Chow Tai Fook

(Get Free Report)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is a Hong Kong–based jeweller founded in 1929 and headquartered in Hong Kong. The company operates as an integrated jewellery business spanning design, sourcing, manufacturing, retail and wholesale distribution. It is one of the region's largest jewellery retailers and sells a range of precious-metal and gem-set products through an extensive store network and other distribution channels.

Chow Tai Fook's product lineup includes gold jewelry, diamond and gemstone pieces, watches and related accessories, with offerings that span mass-market collections, bridal and higher-end designer pieces.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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