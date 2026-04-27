Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chow Tai Fook (OTCMKTS:CJEWY - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 458 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the March 31st total of 792 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 336 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

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Chow Tai Fook Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CJEWY opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. Chow Tai Fook has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Chow Tai Fook

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is a Hong Kong–based jeweller founded in 1929 and headquartered in Hong Kong. The company operates as an integrated jewellery business spanning design, sourcing, manufacturing, retail and wholesale distribution. It is one of the region's largest jewellery retailers and sells a range of precious-metal and gem-set products through an extensive store network and other distribution channels.

Chow Tai Fook's product lineup includes gold jewelry, diamond and gemstone pieces, watches and related accessories, with offerings that span mass-market collections, bridal and higher-end designer pieces.

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